Business Club Ikeja Flags Off Maiden Trade Exhibition



Ikeja: The Business Club Ikeja (BCI) kicked off its maiden three-day Trade Expo on Tuesday, designed to stimulate growth and address the specific needs of businesses in Ikeja and environs.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the exhibition, held at the BCI Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, served as a platform for 60 businesses to drive innovation and collaboratively find solutions to common business challenges for growth. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Adetola Okanlawon, Revenue Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), highlighted the role of businesses in economic development, stating that businesses, whether small, medium, or large, are the backbone of any thriving economy.





Okanlawon emphasized that the Lagos State Government and Onigbongbo LCDA were committed to creating an enabling environment that supports business growth. He detailed government efforts, such as improving revenue systems, streamlining processes, and ensuring policies foster enterprise development. He also urged exhibitors to collaborate, share insights, and leverage innovation to solve real-world problems, calling on investors and policymakers to nurture businesses for growth and expansion.





Dr. Adesola Falaiye, BCI President, stated that the association aims to showcase businesses in Ikeja and its environs, with the theme ‘buy, sell, connect.’ She highlighted the goal of bringing businesses together to interact, collaborate, and explore opportunities for mutual benefit. The association invited Onigbongbo LCDA and the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce and Industry as partners to understand business challenges and prospects, with the expectation that the government would contribute to business growth while benefiting from the relationship through revenue.





Prof. Anthony Kila, Chairman of the BCI Business Expo Organising Committee, announced that the exhibition would become an annual event, coinciding with the association’s annual general meeting. He noted that the event aims to unite entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts to explore new opportunities for partnerships, business growth, and innovation.

