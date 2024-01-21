Businesses, individuals honoured for contributing to development of Cape Coast

The Osabarimba Royal Awards has honoured 45 businesses, institutions and individuals for distinguishing themselves in various fields towards the development of Cape Coast. The awardees were recognized for their exploits in business, tourism, media, education, health, beverage production and sports, among other areas of development. The fourth edition of the annual event coincided with the 84th birthday of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, which also formed part of activities celebrating his 25th year on the throne. Dubbed the '25th Anniversary Edition', the occasion was marinated in cultural magnificence characterised by music, dance, poetry and captivating traditional wears. The award scheme was instituted four years ago by the Oguaa Traditional Council and the Ridge Royal Hotel to honour deserving persons and organisations at a motivation to spur growth and development. Below is the full list of awardees Entertainment and fashion Best cultural troupe - Ayekoo Mbo Cultural Troupe Most influ ential musician - Yaw Black Most influential information communicator - Mr Paul Mensah Most exciting DJ - Michael Otoo (DJ Mickay Asaase Radio) The Most Impressive Choral Group -Vivace symphonials Media Most outstanding Media personality of the year - Edwina Gilda Annan (Aunty's Nyaniba) Media House of the Year - Asaase Radio Most outstanding Media personality supporting Cape Coast - Blessed Godsbrain Smart - Captain Smart Organisation promoting Cape Coast to tourists - Kastle FM (Promoting Cape Coast with Asankamu Festival) Distinguished newspaper vendor - Mr James Biney (53 years of vending) Business Most sustained Business - Latex Foam (Nana Zama) Most Effective Public Sector - Central Region Development Commission Most friendly Organisation- National Insurance Commission Outstanding Public Institution - Centre for Coastal Management, UCC Best Organisation supporting skill development in Cape Coast- Jomars Cake School Best SSNIT Compliant- Sanford World Clinics Best GRA Compliant - Hamza A bubakar Hassan/Hamza Electrical Shop Best person promoting social education in Cape Coast - Nicholina Naa Yeye Aduamuah (Central Regional Head of NIC) Beverage Variety and most patronised - Bel Beverages Supporting tradition and royalty with Schnapps and Gin - GIHOC Distilleries Education Best teacher- Mr Nicholas Ato Mensah - Police Basic School (Mathematics) Best Student in Cape Coast - Addo James Kofi Ansah - St Nicholas Anglican Basic School All round Best SHS - Mfantsipim School Best old students Association- Wesley Girls High School The Most Outstanding Private School - Flowers Gay School Best institution promoting education in Cape Coast - Ghana Library Authority Mr Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams of UCC was awarded for putting Cape Coast on the international map to receive the prestigious international citation of honbour /Awards for exceptional academic performance in the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies (JAGILS) Health Most Outstanding Health Facility - Ewim Polyclinic Mo st Outstanding Health Personnel - Dr Evans Kofi Agebno Best Allied Health Facility - Firmer Eye Services Tourism Most Fascinating Tourist Site - Kakum National Park Most Popular Joint - Hutchland City Renowned personality promoting tourism as a tour guide - Mr Kingsley Kofi Yeboah Historian and Blogger on Cape Coast History and Customs- Elicot Nana Kweku Okyere Indigenous Organisation Best Fisherman - Egya Ekow Awotwe Best Fish Monger - Maame Adwowa Atta Sports Sports Personality Promoting Cape Coast - Dennis Korsah Religion Most influential religious leader in Cape Coast - Rev father Stephen Obeng, Honorary Awards Prof Denis Worlanyo Aheto - Instrumental leadership in transforming the Centre for Coastal Management to become the World Bank Africa Centre of Excellence in Coastal Resilience Marigold Justina Assan, Central Regional Minister - for her outstanding to Omanhen and the Oguaa Traditional Area Dr Kwabena Sarpong - for his immense contribution in the field of health in Cape Coast and Ce ntral Region for twenty-one years Mr Sati Ocran - supporting education (Adisadel SHS) with a distinguished residential complex made up of state-of-the-art dormitories with modern amenities and solar power Thomas Yallo - Dedicated service as Supi of the Amanfo No 7 Asafo Company Iddrisu Abdulai Donkor (Registrar from 2009 to 2023), now Nana Ntadu - Kodu I, Ankobeahen of Gomoa Pomadze - dedicated service to the Oguaa Traditional Council Special Award Kwaw Paintsil Ansah - Distinguished filmmaker, writer, director and producer. Source: Ghana News Agency