Businessman in court for allegedly swindling cleric of $57,000

A 33-year-old businessman who allegedly collected $57,000 under the pretext of securing a Toyota Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle for a church but failed has appeared before the Achimota Circuit Court. Andrews Amoah Ampaw pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretences. Police say the Ampaw was arrested by Ghana Immigrations Service officials at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) while travelling outside the country. The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo admitted Ampaw to bail in the sum of GHC800,000 with two sureties to be justified with landed property. It further ordered Ampaw to submit his passport to the Registry of the Court until otherwise directed. He was also asked to report to the case investigator every Friday. Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Ahiale said the complainant, whose name was withheld, is a clergy and an administrator at a renowned church in the country. ASP Ahiale said Ampaw resides at Weija SCC, Accra. On June 29, 2023, Ampaw collected a ca sh amount of $57,000 from the complainant under the pretext of securing a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser from Dubai for the church but failed. The prosecution said Ampaw went into hiding and all efforts to trace him and retrieve the money proved futile. On February 12, 2024, information gathered indicated that Ampaw was travelling outside country when he was arrested at KIA by Immigration officials and handed over to Legon Police in a similar case. The prosecution said the complainant identified Ampaw when he was apprehended. During interrogation, the prosecution said Ampaw admitted the offence in his caution statement. Source: Ghana News Agency