CAA Appoints Nigerian Referee for U-18/20 Championships in Algeria



Oran: The Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) has appointed Omatseye Nesiama, a former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), as a referee for the 3rd Africa U18/U20 combined championships slated for Oran, Algeria.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Director-General of the CAA, Lamine Faty. The championships are scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 18.

When reached for comment, the retired Navy Commodore expressed his honor at being recognized by the CAA and World Athletics (WA) through their numerous invitations. “I am grateful to God for the grace and ability to have represented the country well in all of my outings thus far. Most importantly, I am grateful to Nigerians who have continued to encourage me to deliver excellently in my tasks; this one will not be different by God’s grace,” Nesiama stated.

Nesiama holds the distinction of being the first and only Nigerian resident licensed by World Athletics as an

Athletes’ Representative, entrusted with managing top elite athletes globally. Serving currently on the board of the AFN, he represents the Coaches and Technical officials and is recognized as an experienced International technical official certified by World Athletics.

Additionally, Nesiama is a certified World Athletics lecturer, having been nominated to train Ghanaian Technical officials ahead of the last African Games held in Accra.