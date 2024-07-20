CAAP donates clothes to Tamale Children’s Home

Collective Action Against Poverty (CAAP), an NGO, has donated clothes to the Tamale Children’s Home in the Northern Region.

Madam Comfort Tani Alhassan, Chief Executive Officer of CAAP, who presented the items to the management of the Children’s Home, said the gesture was part of the organisation’s social responsibility to support underprivileged children.

Madam Sarah Sulemana, Acting Supervisor of the Tamale Children’s Home, who received the items on behalf of the children, expressed gratitude to CAAP for its support.

She appealed to members of the public to extend their support to the facility for the well-being of the children.

She said government could not do it alone hence the need for support from members of the public.

Source: Ghana News Agency