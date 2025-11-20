Cabinet Secretary Visits Public Service Reform Unit, Hails Transformation



Freetown: In a move underscoring the government’s commitment to revamping the civil service, the Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, Prince Cole, paid a courtesy visit to the Public Service Reform Unit (PSRU).

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, upon his arrival at the Wesley Street office, the Secretary was received by PSRU Director Sulaiman Phoray-Musa, who welcomed him with remarks reflecting on the institution’s challenging past. He recounted that when he first assumed leadership, the office was in a difficult state, lacking basic administrative tools like laptop computers and adequate furniture. He credited his team’s hard work and dedication for the dramatic turnaround. “What you see today is a new, advanced, and conducive environment,” he stated. “This is a new institution, and we have successfully repositioned it.”

In his response, Secretary Prince Cole expressed that he was extremely impressed from the moment he arrived. He noted that the physical state of the office itself s

peaks volumes, signaling a genuine transformation. Familiar with the unit’s history since its establishment in 2007, the Secretary praised Director Phoray-Musa for his capable leadership. He informed the gathering that any successful transformation starts with a good leader who can inspire a team, and he commended the Director’s contributions to the broader public service reform agenda.

The Secretary provided historical context, noting that the reform process began in the 1970s. While the initial efforts were crucial, he stated that the process had not always yielded clear results. He reiterated that the current approach is different, now producing tangible dividends due to a more professional and compliant methodology. “The problems are enormous,” Cole acknowledged, “but with dynamic leadership and the cooperation of stakeholders, especially the Office of the Cabinet, I am confident we will achieve a successful outcome.” He pledged his full support to the PSRU’s efforts.

Encouraging the team to continue th

eir hard work, the Secretary advised the Director to remain professional in the face of challenges. He described public service as a stage where everyone must play their part well. “When you perform your part well,” he added, “goodness and mercy will be apparent in the end.” Secretary Cole concluded by stating that the nation is now at a pivotal moment to build a highly capable civil service, and he expressed his excitement about the gains already made.

The visit included a presentation by Madam Renisa Beckley, Director of Corporate Services, PSRU, who outlined both completed and ongoing reforms. She highlighted achievements such as the successful establishment of the Independent Peace Commission, which is now fully functional, and the unit’s ongoing technical support to various government ministries.

However, Madam Beckley also pointed to significant challenges, including resistance to change and a reluctance to adopt new systems when the PSRU visits other ministries. She implored the Secretary to help add

ress these obstacles. She also revealed plans for new reforms aimed at transforming organizational culture and demonstrating the progress of the government’s renewal agenda.