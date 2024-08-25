CAF CL: FC Samartex edges Victoria United to set up second round clash with Raja Club Athletic



Reigning Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex 1996 secured a 1-0 win?over their Cameroonian counterparts Victoria United in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Isaac Afful’s first half strike was enough to secure a win for FC Samartex 1996, who progressed to the next round 2-0 on aggregate following their 1-0 win in Douala last week.

The Ghanaian ‘Timber Giants’ after progressing to the second round would now face Moroccan giants Raja Club Athletic, who demolished Nigerien side ASGNN 7-1 on aggregate.

FC Samartex 1996 made a good start to the game against Victoria United having dominated the possession and keeping their opponent largely on the back foot.

FC Samartex’s early pressure was rewarded in the eighth minute after Afful powered in a ferocious left drive that flew past Victoria United’s goalkeeper into the net.

Despite being on the back foot in the early minutes of the game, Victoria United nearly pulled parity on the quarter-hour mar

k, but a Richmond Echii strike struck the base of the post with goalkeeper Kofi Baah gathering from the rebound.?

FC Samertex winger Baba Kushibo had a glorious chance to double his side’s lead on the half hour mark, but his volley from close range flew past the post.

The Cameroonian side made a strong finish to the first half, but most of the attacking incursions were curtailed by the Samartex defence, which was manned by James Serwonu.

It was a balanced affair at the start of the second, with Victoria United demonstrating some composure with their play despite being behind.

FC Samartex 1996 had several opportunities to double their lead early in the second half, but they lacked the composure to finish off their chances.

The Timber Giants were certainly in control of the tie, with their Cameroonian counterparts unable to cause them any difficulty.

Victoria United had a good opportunity to restore parity later in the game, but Samartex goalkeeper Kofi Baah pulled off a brilliant save to maintain his sid

e’s slim lead.

Emmanuel Mamah, who scored in the first leg, had a huge chance to add to his tally but missed from close in the second half added time.

Source: Ghana News Agency