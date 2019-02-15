Call for Applications: 2020-2021 Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program

The U.S. Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda is pleased to announce the call for applications for the 2020-2021 Fulbright African Research Scholar Program (ARSP), a program of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE). Two categories of grants are offered through ARSP: (1) research grants and (2) program and curriculum development grants.

For all information about eligibility requirements please refer to thiscall for application.

Interested applicants must complete the online applicationhereno later thanMay 15, 2019.

Source: U.S. Embassy in Rwanda