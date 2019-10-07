Canadian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone Bids farewell to President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown Outgoing Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana and Sierra Leone, Dr Heather Cameron, who is based in Accra, has today bid farewell to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

She thanked the President for receiving her, saying that it was a great privilege to serve Canada in Sierra Leone. She added that the two countries had a long history of friendship, particularly in the works that were done with the Special Court, peacekeeping and reform of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, the fight against Ebola and the Sierra Leone Peace Building Commission.

Your Excellency this is my sixth visit to Sierra Leone in three years and our aims have been to help defend and strengthen our relationship. I am very pleased to see a number of Canadian organisations working in Sierra Leone, particularly in your priority areas of education and the training of teachers, she said.

In his response, President Bio thanked the High Commissioner and the government of Canada for everything they had done for the government and the people of Sierra Leone, especially at the time when Sierra Leone needed help with the Special Court, the Peace Keeping efforts and the fight against Ebola.

For the many things we did together, I want to say a big thank you on behalf of my government and the people of Sierra Leone. Thank you for all of those things you did during your tenure. We will continue to work together to further deepen our bilateral relationship, President Bio noted.

Source: The Republic of Sierra Leone State House