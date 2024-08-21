Capital Rural Bank Board satisfied with prospects of innovative products



Mrs Patricia Peprah-Agyemang, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Abesim-based Capital Rural Bank PLC in the Bono Region, has expressed satisfaction with the growth and prospects of the bank’s innovative products.

She said the Capital Education Support and Capital Health Support Loans, designed to shape and tackle business challenges of customers were yielding fruitful outcomes.

The Capital Education Support Loan was designed to solve the financial needs of private educational institutions in the areas of infrastructural development, asset financing, repairs and maintenance, working capital, among others.

With the Capital Health Support Loan, customers of the bank operating private health facilities access financial needs to improve their operations.

Mrs Peprah-Agyemang who delivered the bank’s report at its 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders held at Abesim, near Sunyani, said after twenty years of operations, the bank had entered a new decade of its existence, with renewed co

mmitment to extend its unique financial solutions to all stakeholders in the Region.

She commended the management and staff for their unwavering commitment in pushing the bank to greater heights through diligence and dedicated services and urged them to do more.

Mrs Peprah-Agyemang called on businesses, entrepreneurs, investors as well as customers and potential ones to trust the bank and transact business with it by buying more shares and advised the shareholders to increase their shares too.

That would make the bank more viable and sustainable and to boost the local economy and spur rapid socio-economic growth and development.

The meeting coincided with the bank’s 20th anniversary and was attended by Mr Alex Kwasi Awuah, the Managing Director of the ARB-Apex Bank.

