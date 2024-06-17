Catholic Priest Advocates for Family Support During Fathers’ Day Celebration



Enugu: Rev. Fr. Ifeanyichukwu Uwabunkeonye, a US-based Catholic priest, has urged mothers and their children to always support their fathers in building their families, especially at this austere time. Uwabunkeonye, a Catholic Priest of St. Augustine, Francisco Parish, California, made the call during the 2025 Fathers’ Day Celebration at the Holy Family Parish, Ologo in Enugu North Local Government Area.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Catholic Church dedicates a Sunday each year to celebrate fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the role of fathers in the family. Uwabunkeonye celebrated the Holy Mass alongside the Parish Priest, Holy Family Parish, Ologo, Rev Fr. Christian Oji. The clergyman acknowledged that most fathers face numerous challenges in maintaining and taking care of their families. He emphasized that fathers need support from their immediate and extended families in performing their roles, noting that many suffer and die in silence due to the burdens and lack of love.





He urged fathers to embrace their challenges with happiness and patience to ensure a longer life. “Today, I task fathers on patience and joy in carrying your family duties. Our prayer is that wives and children should support you,” he stated. He cautioned that without happiness in carrying out these responsibilities, they could become overwhelming. He encouraged viewing fatherhood as leadership and called on children to love their fathers and never abandon them in their old age. Additionally, he advised fathers to treat their wives and children in a manner that earns their regard and respect.





In a remark, the Chairman of the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO), Holy Family Parish Ologo, Mr. Hilary Ali, expressed gratitude to the parishioners and Uwabunkeonye, noting that the parish had not experienced such a thrilling celebration before. He commended the parishioners for their support, particularly the mothers who purchased CMO uniforms for their husbands, and acknowledged a parishioner, Prof. Ignatius Maduka, for donating five pieces of the uniform to less privileged fathers.





Highlights of the celebration included special thanksgiving by Uwabunkeonye’s family, cutting of cake by fathers and their wives, and a drama presentation.

