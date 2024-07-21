CDD-Ghana launches Defending Media Freedom Truth, and Strengthening Climate Reporting SDG Project



Accra: The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) in partnership with the Embassy of Denmark, has launched the: ‘Defending Media Freedom and Truth and Strengthening Climate Reporting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Project in Accra.

As a global trailblazer in promoting democracy and climate action, Denmark renews its commitment to help Ghana achieve the SDGs, especially, SDG 16 – Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions and SDG 13 – Climate Action, through the provision of a DKK1,000,000 grant support.

The one-year project aims to build capacity and support the efforts of local actors in increasing awareness and engagement regarding climate change issues in the political debate, as well as addressing challenges within democracy, civic space, freedom of speech, and human rights.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the modalities of the use of the grant was signed between the Embassy of Denmark and the CDD-Ghana, main partners, and Grants Manager-CDD-Ghana.

The project has provided small

-scale grant support to national and local civil society organizations to realize objectives, such as strengthening the dialogue by Ghanaian media stakeholders regarding the content of a National Action Plan to promote media freedom.

Others are strengthening young people’s engagement and awareness of fake news, misinformation, impact of government policies on climate change; and strengthening journalists’ understanding of climate change, including government’s policies, to strengthen climate reporting.

Mr Tom Nørring, Ambassador of Denmark to Ghana, in his remarks noted that support to democratic governance had been a central element in the Danish Ghanaian collaboration for many years and over time the commitment to stable democratic governance had become a central part of the core values that Denmark and Ghana share.

He said a lot of progress had been achieved in 32 years making Ghana a beacon of democracy in West Africa and on the continent.

‘This will be the ninth Presidential and Parliamentary electio

ns under the Fourth Republic; despite the maturing of Ghana’s democracy, these upcoming elections are extremely important, especially at a time where democracy is under serious threat in the region,’ Mr Nørring stated.

‘It is imperative that we unite our efforts to bolster Ghana’s democratic framework, fostering, strengthening and protecting press/media freedom.’

The Ambassador said the project provided Denmark and Ghana an opportunity to work together on both the SDG 16 ‘Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions’ and SDG13 ‘Climate Action’.

Mrs Linda Asante Agyei, Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), on behalf of the project’s steering committee expressed their commitment to ensure that the project was implemented with the highest level of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.

She urged grantees to work closely with all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, and local communities, to ensure that their interventions were responsive to their ne

eds and priorities of the project theme.

She expressed concern about the safety of journalists as Ghana goes to the polls in December, saying, ‘Attack on the media, as we all know is an attack on our democracy and if the journalists do not have that freedom to discharge their duties as expected of them, then, it will be very difficult for all of us.’

Mrs Asante Agyei expressed appreciation to the Danish Embassy and CDD-Ghana for their partnership and support, adding that, ‘We look forward to a successful project implementation and a lasting impact in Ghana.’

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of CDD-Ghana, underscored the symbiotic relationship that exists between media and democracy.

‘We must remind ourselves that there cannot be one without the other, in other words, where there is free media, there is likely to be a democracy, and where there is a democracy, there will be free media. We cannot take this freedom for granted,’ she said.

‘Again, I would like to remind us of

media freedom and the reason we have a strong Constitution that protects media freedom is because we are expected to be a proxy to individuals’ freedoms; so, if the media is not free, individuals cannot be free, as well and our democracy cannot thrive.’

Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, Director, Policy Engagement and Partnership, CDD-Ghana, said the project, which forms part of their five-year strategic plan, would go a long way to help promote press freedom in the country and to strengthen people’s engagement and awareness of fake news and misinformation, especially in this election year.

Source: Ghana News Agency