Celebrating a Milestone: 20 Years of the National Railway Museum



Freetown: The Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, through the Monuments and Relics Commission and the National Railway Museum, has commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sierra Leone National Railway Museum. The event also marked the 126th anniversary of the Sierra Leone Railway, 50 years since its closure in 1974, and five years of the Railway Heritage Club in Bauya. The celebration attracted diplomats, Friends of the Railway Museum members, schoolchildren, and key stakeholders, highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the occasion.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the Sierra Leone Government Railway ceased operations in 1974, leaving behind a collection of rolling stock at the former railway workshops, which later formed the museum’s foundation. During the civil war, these collections were hidden to prevent destruction. The restoration of the railway equipment began in 2004, spearheaded by retired British Army officer Colonel Steve Davies. Former President Dr. Ahmed Tejan Kabbah later visited the site and pledged support for preserving the railway heritage, leading to the museum’s official opening in 2005.





The museum’s Education and Outreach Officer, Patrick Massaquoi, commenced the 20th-anniversary celebrations with a symbolic motorbike ride. He traveled from Freetown to Pendembu and other former railway stations, gathering stories and presenting medals to former railway workers to recognise their contributions.





Colonel Steve Davies, founder of the National Railway Museum, underscored the event’s historical importance. Helen Ashby, Chairperson of the Friends of Sierra Leone National Railway Museum UK, commended the local efforts in preserving the country’s railway heritage.





Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Minister Nabeela Tunis, the Director of Culture, Creativity, and Innovation, Foday Jalloh conveyed the Minister’s appreciation to the organising team for hosting the multiple celebrations. He assured attendees that the Ministry is committed to establishing a buffer zone around the museum to prevent future fire incidents and to safeguard the historic site.





Statements from British High Commissioner Josephine Gauld, Director of Tourism, Travel and Exchange Programme Mohamed Jalloh, and Ann-Marie Wright, Trustee of the Welshpool and Llanfair Railway, emphasised the global importance of preserving the National Railway Museum.





A short theatrical performance by children from Arimah’s Reading Club depicted the history and operations of the railway as well as the challenges following its closure. The event concluded with an awards ceremony recognising individuals and institutions for their invaluable contributions to the museum’s development.

