Cellebrite Wins Multiple Forensic Focus 4:cast Awards, Continuing a Decade-Plus Track Record of Digital Forensics Leadership

Cellebrite sweeps the categories and wins every major award, including DFIR Commercial Tool of the Year and Investigator of the Year three years in a row

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that it was honored with winning all the categories for which the company was nominated at the prestigious 2022 Forensic Focus 4:cast awards.

Cellebrite winning every major award for which it was nominated, including DFIR Commercial Tool of the Year and the Investigator of the Year for the third year in a row, proves its continual leadership in digital forensics. This is the 13th consecutive year that Cellebrite has competed in the awards, which began 15 years ago.

Leeor Ben-Peretz, Chief Strategy Officer at Cellebrite, stated: “Winning these awards is validation from the digital forensics community that our portfolio of solutions and staff are world-class. We would like to thank the SANS Institute and Forensic Focus for producing a show that recognizes the best in the industry. Building on our years-long success, we will continue to provide the community with technological innovation that accelerates digital investigations.”

Cellebrite is honored to have received the following awards:

DFIR Commercial Tool of the Year: Awarded to Cellebrite for the suite of tools it produced to speed up and help validate data pertaining to investigations.

Digital Forensic Investigator of the Year: Cellebrite’s investigator won due to the tireless work and research produced every day. The award validates the investigators’ willingness to lend a helping hand no matter the time of day.

DFIR Team of the Year: Receiving this award demonstrates that the DFIR community perceives Cellebrite as their strategic partner, part of their team, working together side by side to promote the concept of “trust but verify.”

DFIR Degree Program or Training Class of the Year: This award recognizes the comprehensive practical offering of guided training courses and certifications, all designed to prepare analysts, law enforcement, and enterprise customers to tackle investigations and technology effectively.

DFIR Social Media Contributor of the Year: In this era of social media, content is king. The Cellebrite social media contributor of the year who won this award is the ultimate contributor of social content. The contributor is always passionate about work and is constantly tweeting, posting, and sharing tips and tricks to the DFIR community.

DFIR Blog of the Year: The Cellebrite Ask the Expert blog series is a platform Cellebrite utilizes to share its findings and insights with the community.

DFIR Show of the Year: During the Covid-19 pandemic the company introduced the I Beg to DFIR webinar. This show runs monthly and focuses on new research, customer questions, and Q&A with our R&D team.

DFIR Article of the Year: Cellebrite’s investigators and thirteen co-authors crafted an article and webinar, named Six Steps to Mobile Validation, that offers DFIR experts the tools they need for handling, documenting, preserving, and validating evidence from a mobile device.

DRIF Capture the Flag (CTF) of the Year: Since its introduction in 2020, the Cellebrite CTF was a huge hit. With thousands of participants across the globe, the CTF has become the industry standard for in-depth CTFs.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite. com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Cellebrite Media

Victor Cooper

Public Relations and Corporate Communications Director

Victor.Cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910