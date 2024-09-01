Central Region CNC graduates 44 trainees in marketable skills programme



The Centre for National Culture (CNC) in the Central Region has graduated some 44 trainees who partook in the eighth C. Carl Oparebea Marketable Skills Training Programme this year.

The annual one-month intensive practical training seeks to economically empowered the trainees to enhance their lives and alleviate poverty in the region.

The participants, mostly females, received skills training in various forms of marketable arts including basic sewing, hair braiding, facial makeup, floral and decoration, bead-making, sandals, and bag making, and photography.

This year’s training was dominated by the working class who formed 70 per cent of the participants with the remaining 30 per cent being Junior High School graduates awaiting their results even though the original idea targets the unemployed youth.

Mr Ebenezer Nti, the Acting Regional Director, noted that the training, which was opened to everyone, was a core mandate aimed at supporting the livelihoods of citizens.

He said the basic skills training wo

uld be a follow up with an exhibition as well as workshops on branding, marketing, packaging among others to enhance the crafts of the trainees.

‘We will be monitoring your progress and so do not sleep over your skills, master it. Even though the training might be over, the facilitators are always available to support you,’ he told the graduands.

Mr Nti expressed the Centre’s commitment to training more citizens and adding on to the existing disciplines and appealed to corporate organisations and benevolent individuals for support to drive the cause.

‘Unlike previous trainings, this year’s training was fully funded by the Centre owing to the lack of sponsorship,’ he said.

Mr Oduah Kwesi Sampson, the Acting Head of Public Relations and Marketing, indicated that the Centre had trained more than 1,000 people over the past years.

However, the Centre had funding challenges and needed urgent support from the private sector and philanthropists, he said while acknowledging the support of previous sponsors over t

he years.

He disclosed that they were working to set up a fund with the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited for the training programme to ease their burden.

Mr Sampson encouraged the trainees to put their skills to use, entreating them to leverage the tertiary schools in the region especially on occasions such as graduation and matriculation.

‘Cultivate the habit of saving and register your businesses so that you can attract any form of support to improve your businesses.

‘You also need to leverage free marketing platforms like social media to advertise your products and skills,’ he added.

Ms Portia Aba Ennin, a staff with an IT company, who received training in dreadlocks and basic braiding, said she joined the programme to make extra income.

‘I have a job, but I saw the need to come and learn some new skills because you cannot only depend on one work in this system,’ she said.

Source: Ghana News Agency