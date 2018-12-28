CHADIAN MILITANTS ATTACK LIBYAN ARMY IN SOUTHERN LIBYA

TRIPOLI, Chadian militants on Thursday launched an attack on a camp of the eastern-based Libyan army forces in southern Libya, killing and injuring several soldiers.

The attack took place in Traghen town in southern Libya, which is located some 780 km south of the capital Tripoli.

One soldier was killed, six were injured, and seven others were taken hostages by the militants, dean of Traghen town, Abdussalam Shangla, told a local TV channel.

The militants withdrew towards the desert a few hours after the attack, Shangla said, confirming that the camp is currently under the army's control.

Source: Nam News Network