Changing Infant Mortality Narratives with Azithromycin Access Through Nigeria’s SARMAAN Project



Abuja: For generations, mothers like Hannatu Bello in rural Nigerian communities such as Kura, Kano State, have faced the heartbreaking reality of high infant mortality. While her friend, Talatu Bako, mourns the loss of two children to infections, Bello sees a glimmer of hope. ‘Before, my child was always sick,’ she says. ‘Now, everything has changed.’

According to News Agency of Nigeria, that change stems from the Safety and Antimicrobial Resistance of Mass Administration of Azithromycin Among Children (SARMAAN) project. Azithromycin is a broad-spectrum macrolide antibiotic that works by inhibiting bacterial protein synthesis, stopping bacterial growth. It’s commonly used to treat respiratory infections, diarrhea, and other childhood illnesses.

Launched in line with the World Health Organization’s 2022 guidelines, SARMAAN is a Federal Government-led research initiative with roots in a surprising observation. Communities in northern Nigeria using azithromycin for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like onch

ocerciasis and schistosomiasis were experiencing unusually low infant mortality rates. These diseases, affecting the rural poor, had been routinely treated with mass administration of azithromycin.

Researchers at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) confirmed the trend through fieldwork and reviews. Although the exact mechanism is still being studied, experts believe azithromycin’s effectiveness against common childhood infections, especially respiratory and diarrheal illnesses, plays a crucial role.

With Nigeria’s infant mortality rate standing at 63 deaths per 1,000 live births, the government tasked NIMR with evaluating and implementing the WHO’s recommendations. Funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, SARMAAN is led by NIMR with support from the Federal Ministry of Health and partners such as eHealth Africa (data) and Solina Group (service delivery).

Phase 1 of the project focused on safety and monitoring antimicrobial resistance (AMR) across six diverse states: Akwa Ibom, Abia, K

ebbi, Kano, Sokoto, and Jigawa. Eligible children received azithromycin every six months. The findings showed a strong safety profile and no alarming AMR trends. However, mortality impact wasn’t directly measured, prompting SARMAAN Phase 2.

Phase 2, now underway in 11 high-risk northern states, aims to measure the drug’s impact on under-five mortality, evaluate feasibility, cost-effectiveness, and community acceptance, and integrate with existing health platforms for long-term sustainability. Prof. Oliver Ezechi, Team Lead and NIMR’s Director of Clinical Sciences, says, ‘We’re not just conducting research; we’re saving lives. SARMAAN is a lifeline, not a one-off intervention.’

Beyond medication, SARMAAN prioritizes community empowerment. Dr. Abideen Salako, SARMAAN’S Consultant Paediatrician and Study Coordinator, emphasizes, ‘It’s about hope. We’re training local mothers as health workers and data collectors, turning passive recipients into active healthcare agents.’ With 1.8 million doses distributed acro

ss 82 LGAs, SARMAAN is already scaling. In states like Kaduna and Kebbi, full rollout has begun for children aged 1-59 months. In Kano, the program is expanding from 24 LGAs to all 44 within six months.

Despite recorded successes, SARMAAN faces notable challenges. Dr. Folahanmi Akinsolu, NIMR’s Assistant Study Coordinator, cites issues such as weak health infrastructure, inadequate lab capacity, shortage of skilled personnel, security threats, and difficulties in transporting biological samples. ‘In some local government areas, research assistants have been attacked, hindering data collection,’ he said.

However, Dr. Imam Bello, SARMAAN 2 Consultant, noted that momentum is building. ‘We have collected nasal and rectal samples in over 6,000 households. The goal is to have 144,000 participants across all sites. Pilot areas like Kura in Kano show high community acceptance and low resistance trends-early signs that mass azithromycin rollout is both safe and welcomed,’ he said.

Amina Ali, a local health worker,

reflects on the personal impact: ‘Before, we would lose children and feel powerless. Now, we have hope. We are protecting our future-one child at a time.’ Malam Hussain Adamu, a traditional leader in Tsakuwa, adds, ‘Infant deaths have reduced. We must all support this life-saving initiative.’

Experts and stakeholders agree that SARMAAN is more than a study. It’s a transformative model for integrated child healthcare, one grounded in science, powered by community, and built for sustainability. Through strategic partnerships, data-driven practices, and grassroots empowerment, SARMAAN aims to inform national child survival policies, complementing existing efforts such as immunization and exclusive breastfeeding. Each dose of azithromycin now represents more than treatment. It symbolizes a promise: that every Nigerian child deserves a chance to grow, learn, and dream.