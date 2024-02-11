Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport swears in Eighth Governing Council

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Ghana, has sworn into office a 16-member council to run its affairs for the next two years. The Council, the eight in the series, will influence and shape government policies, provide education and training at all levels and in all sectors to ensure standardized practices. The governing council comprises Mr Mark Amoamah, President, Mr Lackson Legah, Vice President, Finance, Andrews Osei, Vice President, Education and Professional Development, Alhaj Saaka Dumba, Vice President, Roads, Ephraim Asare, Vice President, Logistics, and Dky Frimpong Manso, Vice President, Rail. The others are Madam Naa Densua Aryeetey, Vice President, Maritime, Mr Patrick Andoh, Executive Member, Dr. Ebi Hammond, Immediate Past President, Mr Maxwell Zah, Chairman, Tema Section, Ebenezer Adjei, Chairman, Accra Section, The rest are Clement Kubakwana, Chairman Takoradi Section, David Antwi, Chairman, Kumasi Section, Emmanuel Kankam Boadu, Chairman, Sunyani Section, Linda Owu su-Afriyie, Chairman, WILAT, and Oliver Bowers, Chairman, Next Generation. Mr Amoamah, at the inaugural ceremony, expressed excitement on his re-election to lead the Governing Council to continue to champion its ideals. He said his first term saw the institute make lots of strides in the industry, key among them being enhancing CILT-Ghana's visibility and corporate brand, and promoting CILT education and qualifications. The President, on behalf of his team, assured members of their resolve to position the Institute to achieve its vision and remain the leading professionals in the supply chain, logistics and transport sectors. The President assured the members that with the help of his executives, the Institute would develop strategic partnerships with developing partners to support their five-year strategic plan. He commended the outgoing Governing Council members for their dedication, commitment and selfless leadership to the service of the Institute. Dr Doreen Owusu-Fianko, a former Board Member of th e Ghana Airport Company, who chaired the inauguration, urged the executives to take bold decisions to impact the institute positively. 'Leadership is not about holding a position but accepting the challenges that come with it. You have been selected because of your ability and together help shape the future of logistics,' she said. The CILT, which has more than 54,000 memberships across the globe, was founded in 1919 in the United Kingdom and granted its Royal Charter in 1926. The Ghana branch was founded in 1965 and duly registered as a recognized professional body under the laws of Ghana. It has five sections in the country; Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi and Tema. Source: Ghana News Agency