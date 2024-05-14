Chief appeals for construction of road and market centre



Pinda Pio, Pe Ernest Abachogelogo Ajuayipe II, the Divisional Chief of the Pindaa Traditional Area in the Kassena Nankana Municipality has appealed for infrastructure development in the area to improve the living conditions of the people.

He said areas of major concern needing urgent support included the construction of the road linking Pinda and Navrongo, Pinda and Paga as well as Pinda linking the Paga border to boost economic activities.

Other areas he mentioned are the expansion of the Pinda dam for dry season farming and providing a Senior High School to absorb children from the Pinda Junior High School to improve educational standards.

Pe Ajuayipe told the GNA on Tuesday that the community members engage in commercial farming activities producing pepper, tomato, groundnuts and cereals but lack of a market centre and bad roads hinders productivity.

He explained that the entire Pinda enclave had the potential for farming to feed the Upper East and other regions due to the available vast virgin lands.

H

e said because there was not a market centre in the area, traders come from Navrongo, Paga and Bolga to Pinda to dictate low prices to farmers who had no choice or other alternatives.

Pe Ajuayipe said the fast-developing nature of Pinda required the provision of the needed basic amenities including improvement in the existing facilities such as the health centre and schools.

‘I am appealing to the government through the Kassena Nankana Municipal Assembly to help construct a market for us so that a designated market day will be set to ensure our farmers are able to sell their products’, he said.

‘I also appeal to the Assembly and the Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central to come together to see how best they can help us with at least a Day Senior High School so that our children don’t have to trek long distances to Navrongo or Paga for Secondary school education’, he said.

He said though Pinda was a border community, there was no police post saying, ‘Measures should also be put in place to give us a po

lice post’.

Mr Joseph Adongo, the Kassena Nankana Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) told the GNA that he would speak with the Municipal Education Directorate for advice for the provision of a Community Day Senior High School.

‘I will also liaise with the Pinda chief, contact development partners to assist the assembly to construct the market and the expansion of the dam’, he promised.

Source: Ghana News Agency