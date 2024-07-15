Chief Justice declares support for Democracy Cup match



Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has declared her support for the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup Match fixed for Wednesday, July 17, between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Justice Torkonoo made this declaration when Mr Cletus Avoka Member of Parliament for Zebilla East Constituency on behalf of Parliament presented the coveted trophy to the Chief Justice in Accra on Monday.

Chief Justice Torkonoo said ‘I am delighted to receive the trophy which serves as a token of Ghana’s democracy.

‘Democracy has been the backbone of Ghana’s peace and development and the decision to use football, which is the passion of the nation to promote democracy in Ghana is a step in the right direction.

‘I wish to commend Parliament for this noble initiative that seeks to further enhance Ghana’s democracy,’ she added.

According to the Chief Justice, she would mobilise her team to the stadium to throw their support behind the match to ensure its success.

Mr Cletus Avoka Member of Parliamen

t for Zebilla East Constituency, said the match would be used to promote free, fair and transparent elections.

‘We are in an election year and I hope this special initiative will be used as a platform to promote peace and unity in the country.

‘We want to ensure that, after the elections, none of the parties would come to the Chief Justice seeking redress or any matter.

‘I also want to appeal to the Electoral Commission to ensure free and fair officiating as the final arbiter of the game,’ Mr. Avoka noted.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko would meet for the third time this season, after two-leg league matches.

The two clubs would vie for the maiden Democracy Cup, an initiative of the Parliament of Ghana to celebrate 30 years of parliamentary democracy in Ghana.

Prior to the match, Members of Parliament would take on former Black Stars players in a special curtain raiser.

Source: Ghana News Agency