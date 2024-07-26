Chief of Dumasua spearheads environmental cleanliness in Sunyani West    

Nana Ayebiafo Jnana, the Nkosuohene (sub-chief) of Dumasua in the Sunyani West Municipality in the early hours of Friday led hundreds of residents to undertake a clean-up exercise to rid the farming community of filth and avert outbreak of communicable diseases.

The massive clean-up exercise, according to the chiefs, was in line with the activities outlined for the one-year anniversary of his coronation, which would be climaxed with a durbar of chiefs and people of the area on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Civil Society Organisations and actors, market women, security services, youth and women groups and associations as well as students, chiefs and queens participated in the clean-up exercise.

They desilted choked gutters, weeded and swept bushy surroundings, picked plastic waste and burned some refuse dumps.

Nana Jnana later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he had prioritised environmental hygiene and stressed his readiness to ensure that sanitation was improved in Dumasua town to enhance the health stat

us of the people.

Nana Yeboah Asiamah, the Chief Linguist of the Sunyani Traditional Council, commended the chief for his passion for improved sanitation and the holistic development of the area and urged the people to support him.

Mrs Gifty Nyarko, the Head of the Physical Planning Department at the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, also lauded the chief’s commitment to ‘green’ the area.

Source: Ghana News Agency