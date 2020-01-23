Chinese Embassy in Tanzania Held a Round-table to Enhance Cooperation With Major Tanzanian Media

The Chinese Embassy in Tanzania held a Media Round-table at the Embassy on 20 January 2020 to enhance its cooperation with major Tanzanian media agencies. The Round-table was attended by H.E. Wang Ke, Ambassador of China to Tanzania, Dr Hassan Abbasi, Chief Government Spokesperson and Director of Tanzania Information Services Department (Maelezo), and some 20 media representatives.

Topics discussed in the Round-table include China#39;s development achievements and experience, China-Tanzania relations and media#39;s role in promoting China-Tanzania friendship and cooperation.

Source: Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania