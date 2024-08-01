Christian Service University closes affiliation chapter with UG, UCC



As part of the processes to activate its new Charter status, the Christian Service University (CSU) has formally weaned itself off institutional affiliation to the University of Ghana, Legon and the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The University is, however, taking steps to sustain its relationship with the two mentor institutions through collaborative projects for the mutual benefit of all parties, as the affiliation chapter ends.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo upon the advice of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), granted a Presidential Charter to the then Christian Service University College to become the 10th private charted university under the new name, ‘Christian Service University’, on May 17, this year.

Following the change in status, several processes must be activated to satisfy regulatory and operational requirements, including a change of internal structures and systems.

Many of these processes have been successfully completed, including engagement with the University’s sta

keholders such as the Council, staff, students, parents and sponsors.

Professor Sam Afrane, Vice Chancellor of the University, has also led a delegation, including Mr Andrews Kingsley Doku, Registrar, and Mr Osei Yeboah Asuamah, Director of Finance, to the two affiliate institutions for exit meetings.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his appreciation to the two affiliate institutions for their sense of duty and dedication to providing academic leadership to CSU over the years.

He underscored the need for both parties to explore areas of mutual interest such as joint research, exchange programmes, and capacity building to further strengthen quality education in Ghana now that CSU had closed the mentorship chapter.

Starting from the 2024/2025 academic year, CSU undergraduate students currently enrolled from levels 100 to 300, including postgraduate students, will receive the new CSU Certificate upon graduation.

Source: Ghana News Agency