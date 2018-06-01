Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company assigned A3 insurance financial strength rating by Moody’s

Based in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, Chubb Arabia is a large capacity multiline commercial property and casualty insurer which also provides personal accident and group life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

Abdul Aziz Al Khereiji, Managing Director, Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company, said:

“I am delighted and very proud that Moody’s has assigned an A3 insurance financial strength rating to Chubb Arabia. This is a significant achievement for the company and is reflective of the hard work by our team as we further develop our business in the Kingdom.”

