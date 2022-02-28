Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, the Nigerian King of the IGBO Community in Ghana, Creates a Diaspora Partnership to Improve Global Health

ACCRA, Ghana, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu announces a global partnership in health with the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation and Inderbitzin Solutions beginning with Ghana and Nigeria.

Through her global Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation, the Queen Mother commits to improving the lives of the Ghanian, Nigerian, and all people. “Health is wealth; it connects us to prosperity. In good faith, I am asking leaders to move forward together, commit to values, communicate honestly, and make a positive difference in people’s lives. In my name, let’s reduce recurrent polarizing, disagreement, and needless hardship, the root of generational suffering,” said Viola Ford Fletcher.

“All people can rise in health and essential knowledge; I think we can all agree upon that,” shared His Royal Majesty. “As leaders working together, we can build new levels of trust in our partnerships that support our mutual goals to improve lives. We can access global best practices and advanced technology and align them in state-of-the-art educational centers and industrious applications. This Diaspora relationship affords us new population health, bioinformatics capabilities, and connections related to advancing clean water, nutritious foods, essential educational frameworks, and sustainable economic opportunities.”

Presently, Inderbitzin Solutions is creating an unmatched health data platform including genomic detail that uniquely supports population health initiatives in Africa. “Together, we will close the gap in Healthcare and lead breakthroughs in science-based research. Our efforts grow, assemble, translate, and share essential information to better support wellbeing for African descent populations. We are increasing the democratization of health information for all people,” explained Paul Inderbitzin of Inderbitzin Solutions.

With Africa being the second most populated continent, population health data is part of its essential infrastructure. “Just as we continually improve our Internet and regional transportation connectivity to unite and position us for greater prosperity, we now connect the Diaspora and all people in essential health information. Cooperatively, we reduce data fragmentation, making it more accessible and usable. Purposefully using technology to empower supports to leapfrog into new levels of stability and prosperity. Broadening and organizing our knowledge allows us to better serve the needs of those we care for in our families, communities, and those less privileged; globally. We beautifully, peacefully, and prosperously create our lives when we have more sustainable health,” said His Royal Majesty Exe Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu.

“Working cooperatively, we can understand the needs, then create the right initiatives and assemble expert advisory to support solutions-oriented work that empowers people in meaningful ways. It’s 2022; there are approximately 7.5 billion people with 7 billion mobile phones; in combination, we hope to improve lives one at a time. Imagine supportive information that builds knowledge right on your smartphone; making the world healthier, wealthier, and wiser.,” said Ike Howard, the Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer.

About Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu:

His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu is one of the most respected influential African Diaspora leaders. Residing at his palace in Accra, he is recognized by the Ghanaian government, who often defers to him on issues related to Ghana and Nigeria. His Majesty is also a successful businessman with ventures spanning Ghana, Nigeria, and other African countries. He is the chief executive officer of Chibert Group of companies with interests in transportation, Healthcare, farming, aluminum, education, entertainment, oil & gas, and marine services. Outside his numerous ventures, he is also a researcher and an author. One of his books, All About Leadership And Attainment Of Achievements, outlines the importance of African cultural values vis-à-vis modern leadership acumen. https://ezeigbogh.com

About The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation:

The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation (VFFF) is a newly forming 501(c)(3) non-profit. Its principles, values, and intention stem from the oldest living survivor of one of the worst race massacres in the USA’s history. Taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921, also referred to as Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre. The Foundation partnerships define new levels of trust and operate for the good of humanity, believing we are stronger together. The VFFF aligns with leaders who serve at the front edge of noble causes that empower self-sufficiency through health, education, and economic opportunity. Presently, we are harnessing expert leaders to produce tangible results. www. violafordfletcherfoundation. org

About Inderbitizin Solutions:

Inderbitzin Solutions is a US-based company whose mission is to make personalized and secured health information available for everyone. Their vision is for technology to empower 7 billion people, not 7 people, therefore changing how global healthcare data is collected, organized, and distributed.

In a totally secure environment, Inderbitzin Solutions will support decision-based analysis, research, and point-of-care capabilities. All users: patients, researchers, clinicians, pharma, health providers, and payers, will be provided the most relevant and usable information. www.inderbitzinsolutions.com

