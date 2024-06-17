Church Distributes Relief Materials to 1,000 Zaria Residents



Zaria: Christ Embassy’s Believers LoveWorld has distributed relief materials to 1,000 vulnerable residents in Zaria, as part of efforts to alleviate hunger and promote community care. The Church’s Zonal Pastor, Pastor Gideon Ola, made this known during a press conference on Monday in Zaria.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the initiative, tagged ‘Impact ABU Zaria’, is targeted at reaching 10,000 individuals in the area with various forms of support. ‘The initiative aims to provide food items to 6,000 people, offer medical care to 2,000 individuals, and empower another 2,000 beneficiaries with skill acquisition programmes,’ Pastor Ola stated.





Ola explained that the church was committed to practicing the gospel, not just preaching it. ‘Practicing the gospel means feeding the needy, awarding scholarships, and providing skill training for youths,’ he said. Beneficiaries were drawn from both Muslim and Christian communities in Sabon-Gari, Zaria, and Giwa Local Government Areas.





Pastor Ola described the turnout as ‘massive and impressive,’ noting, ‘We prepared palliatives for 6,000 beneficiaries, but over 11,800 people turned up at the ABU Stadium.’ He added that the distribution would continue across Zaria Metropolis over the next six weeks to ensure that those who initially came but couldn’t receive items would still benefit.





Addressing the presence of non-Christians at the venue, Ola emphasised that the programme was inclusive and focused on humanity. ‘We are all from one God. We believe in peace, harmony, and love for humanity. We want everyone in need of food to have access to it,’ he said.





He also revealed that 1,000 individuals had been carefully selected for skill acquisition training in areas such as digital marketing, crypto trading, software development, and photography. ‘Others will receive training in agriculture, and each beneficiary will receive a starter package upon completion of the training,’ he added.

