CILT seeks integration of technology in transport infrastructure



Mrs Mfon Usoro, the President of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport has urged the Federal Government to integrate technology in transport infrastructure in the country to enhance sustainable and efficient transport systems.

Usoro made the call in her opening remarks at the 2024 Annual National Conference with the Annual General Meeting of the institute in Abuja.

She said technological advancements would transform transport infrastructure, improve efficiency, safety and passenger experience.

The president explained that such technologies include intelligent transportation systems, smart traffic signals, electronic toll collection and road sensors among others.

‘Our flagship event continues to provide the platform to interrogate and offer solutions to the challenges of logistics and transport in Nigeria within the context of the nation’s desire.

‘ To operate an integrated transport system that offers efficient, reliable, safe, secure and sustainable transportation choices for businesses and in

dividuals.

‘Achieving these goals will address the logistics and transport infrastructure deficit highlighted in our past conferences,’ she said.

According to her, issues around integrating technology in transport infrastructure, management and operational efficiency in transportation, the interconnectivity of transport modes, renewable energy and in-depth research with primary data from academia will be discussed.

She observed that attaining a coordinated, collaborative, integrated transport system ought to be a shared responsibility of the ministries in charge of the transport sub-sectors and citizens.

‘We can achieve this only if Nigeria has a National Transport Policy. A final Draft of the National Transport Policy was produced in 2022.

‘ The Policy Provides for integrated transport planning, operation, implementation and enforcement chapters for each transport mode.

‘ With the intention that the respective modes will develop detailed implementation policies that align with the globally agreed polic

y imperatives, ‘ she said.

She said the institute was founded in the United Kingdom in 1919 and offered a Royal Charter in 1926.

Also speaking, Mr Segun Obayendo, the President of Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA-NG), advocated sector reform toward passengers’ satisfaction.

According to him, effective policies will fast-tract genuine development being expected in the transport sector.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CILT is the leading international professional body for all sectors of the Logistics and Transport Industry which has a presence in over 100 countries.

NAN further reports that the CILT International, headquartered in the UK and the Nigerian branch of CILT International was established in 1958.

NAN also reports that the draft NLTP provides a holistic overview of Nigeria’s land transportation infrastructure, encompassing rail, road and pipeline networks, as well as their intermodal connections with inland waterways, seaports and airports.

It pre

sents strategic responses to key issues such as climate change, capacity building, inclusivity and implementation strategies aimed at optimising interactions between various transport modes.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria