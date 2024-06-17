Clergyman Distributes 1,000 Bags of Rice to Church Members in Ilorin



Ilorin: Pastor Joseph Omorinoye, General Overseer of House of Prayer Assembly (Basilica) Ilorin, on Sunday distributed 1,000 bags of 10kg rice to church members. Speaking during the Palm Sunday Service, Omorinoye stated that the rice was a gift for Easter and aimed to alleviate the effects of the economic hardship in the country. He emphasized that church members deserved a special package to celebrate Easter.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Omorinoye expressed the importance of supporting his members during the upcoming Easter celebration. “Today is Palm Sunday and I deem it necessary to support my members towards the upcoming Easter celebration. We have 1,000 bags of 10kg rice to distribute to members today because they deserve a special package. We want every member to celebrate the resurrection of Christ Jesus with a smile and hope,” the General Overseer said.





Omorinoye also encouraged members to emulate the love of Christ and be blessings to others. He urged fellow clergymen and religious leaders to support their congregations beyond seeking financial support for church projects.





In interviews with members of the congregation, they commended Omorinoye for the Easter gift. Mrs. Alice Abolarin, speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, highlighted Omorinoye’s consistent support for the church members. “Omorinoye has been trying for us every time. He always surprises us when we least expect. May God continue to bless Baba for us,” she said.





Another beneficiary, Mr. Emmanuel Afolabi, expressed gratitude for the timely rice gift, as he was expecting relatives for Easter. “I am the happiest man; I am expecting my family members from Lagos to come and celebrate with me and have been thinking about how to get money for rice. Thank God for Baba,” he said.

