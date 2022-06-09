Clinique d’Oncologie 16 Novembre Becomes First Site in Africa to Deploy Varian’s Ethos Therapy System for Adaptive Cancer Treatment

Innovative system from Varian incorporates artificial intelligence for the efficient delivery of personalized treatments that adapt to changes in the patient’s anatomy

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Advancing the treatment for cancer patients in Morocco, Clinique d’Oncologie 16 Novembre has acquired and installed the Ethos™ therapy system – the first of its kind in Africa – from Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company. Ethos therapy, which is uniquely powered by artificial intelligence (AI), provides cancer patients with a personalized, adaptive radiotherapy treatment within a typical 15 to 30-minute time slot.

Adaptive therapy customizes the patient’s treatment based on tumor and anatomical changes that occur over a multi-week course of treatment. The goal is to better target the tumor, reduce doses to healthy tissue, and improve overall outcomes.

“We are proud to be the first cancer center in Africa to offer Ethos therapy treatment,” said Dr. Mounir Bachouchi, medical oncologist and CEO at Clinique d’Oncologie 16 Novembre. “Adaptive therapy has so many benefits for both the patient and the clinician, and Varian’s Ethos system is at the leading edge of this technology, enabling our clinical team to adapt every treatment to changes in a patient’s anatomy from day to day, potentially improving overall outcomes.”

“Every patient deserves access to the best and most personalized cancer care,” said José-Manuel Valentim, Director of Africa operations at Varian. “Clinique d’Oncologie 16 Novembre is a very forward-thinking cancer center focused on offering state-of-the-art cancer care with the most advanced technologies available.”

By providing an up-to-date view of the patient’s anatomy—and the ability to use that information to adapt the treatment— Ethos therapy provides clinicians the confidence to make more informed treatment decisions. The solution is built on Varian’s latest treatment delivery technology and provides fast imaging and treatment delivery without compromising quality.

“Adaptive therapy is the future of personalized radiation therapy, and we are excited that this center is taking on a leadership role by offering Ethos to the cancer patients of Morocco,” added Valentim. “This is a transformational moment for cancer care in Northern Africa.”

About Clinique d’Oncologie 16 Novembre

The Clinique d’Oncologie 16 Novembre was established in Rabat, Morocco to offer integrated and comprehensive multidisciplinary care for cancer patients, ranging from screening to the most innovative treatments, with full patient support and accompanying care. It offers personalized care, emphasizing a human approach to oncology, where close relations between patients and the medical professionals are an essential component of care.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built, and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 11,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

