CLOGSAG strike: NRCC offices closed

Offices at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) have been closed due to a nationwide strike initiated by members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG).

When the Ghana News Agency visited the Regional Budget, Records Management, Accounts and Internal Audit offices, it observed that the offices were locked.

Some departments, which did not belong to CLOGSAG, were seen opened to business and actively working.

The workers explained that they belonged to different associations and had no authority from their mother unions to join in the strike.

CLOGSAG announced a nationwide strike starting Wednesday, July 3, 2024, citing the government’s failure to implement a new salary structure for its members.

