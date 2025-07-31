COAS Calls for Enhanced Funding as Senate Supports End to Envelope Budgeting



Abuja: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has called for enhanced funding for the Nigerian Army to improve operational efficiency and address growing personnel welfare challenges. Oluyede made the appeal on Thursday in Abuja while receiving members of the Senate Committee on Army on an oversight visit to the Army Headquarters.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Oluyede commended the committee for its consistent support but decried the inadequacies of the current envelope budgeting system, stressing that it limited the army’s capacity to meet pressing infrastructure and logistics needs. He highlighted that the army is still challenged in terms of operational efficiency, noting that this year alone, the army is expecting about 13,000 new personnel, but there are no corresponding resources to provide accommodation for them. The army chief warned that many personnel remain unaccommodated, a situation that would worsen without urgent intervention.





He urged the lawmakers to consider a special funding mechanism for the army outside the traditional envelope system. Oluyede emphasized the need for special funds to provide accommodation and improve welfare for the troops, noting the importance of being prepared for both internal security threats and potential external aggression.





In his remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, acknowledged the army’s financial constraints and pledged the committee’s continued advocacy for increased funding. Yar’Adua stated that the committee had resolved to push for the removal of the army and other armed services from the envelope budgeting regime to enhance their financial flexibility. He emphasized that the Nigerian Army and Armed Forces should be taken out of the envelope budgeting system to have more funds to carry out their mandate, citing the need observed during oversight visits.





Yar’Adua disclosed that the committee had split into two teams to conduct oversight visits to Army formations in Borno, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Lagos States. He noted that most projects inspected were progressing well, while a few areas of concern had been flagged for action. He assured the Army Chief of the committee’s continued partnership with the executive to ensure adequate funding for the service.





According to him, another round of oversight is planned before the end of the year to assess the implementation of the 2025 Appropriations Act.

