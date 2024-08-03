COBAANA begins fund raising to construct $450,000- dialysis center in Sunyani



The Council of Bono and Ahafo Association of North America (COBAANA) has announced the construction of US$450,000 dialysis centre in Sunyani, beginning with a fund-raising rally to mobilise the required resources for the project.

The COBAANA comprises natives of the then Brong-Ahafo Region residing in the Diaspora, specifically Canada and the United States of America.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, signed by Mr Augustine Boahene, the Chairman of the Council, said the project was to ensure easy access to dialysis services for patients with kidney and related diseases.

‘That is our contribution and commitment to enhancing quality health care delivery in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions’, it said.

Meanwhile, the Council has appointed Mr Ransford Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sunyani-based Suncity Group of Companies, as a Technical Committee Member to oversee the construction of the dialysis centre.

Mr Antwi is also an independent parliamentary candidate of the Sunyani East Co

nstituency contesting the election in December.

A letter of appointment signed by Mr Boahene, also the General Secretary of the Council, said Mr Antwi was in-charge of all Legal and Technical issues pertaining to the Centre.

‘… From the commencement to the operational stage to ensure that the facility is fully equipped with all necessary equipment’, it stated.

He is also expected to set internal operational structures including appointment of a Chairman, Secretary and other committee members to fast-track the execution of the project.

The letter congratulated Mr Antwi and promised him all the required support for the smooth execution of the project.

Source: Ghana News Agency