Comfort Owusu’s strike sends Ghana top of Group A

The Black Princesses of Ghana have moved top of Group A after beating Ethiopia 1-0 in their opening game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday. Comfort Owusu's 59th minute goal was enough to get the Ghanaians to a flying start in the competition. Coach Yussif Basigi's ladies started the game under no pressure, as they dominated possession with an attacking approach. The Princesses despite enjoying much of the balls failed to break the virginity of the game after several attempts. Ethiopia on the other hand could not beat the solid Ghanaian defenders who kept their lines clean. An exciting 45 minutes of play went barren with both sides enjoying fair share of possession. Ghana after receiving enough pep talk from Coach Basigi came into the second half as wounded lionesses who were hoping to redeem themselves. Owusu was right at the spot this time round to slot in a rebound in the 59th minute. Abibah Issah's second yellow card on the night saw her book a comfortable seat on the bench in the 78th m inute after being shown a red card. Ghana was served with some goalscoring opportunities in the dying minutes but could not capitalize on them as the game ended 1-0. Source: Ghana News Agency