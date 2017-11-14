Conclave to revitalise UN’s support to AU/NEPAD programme in Central Africa

Agencies of the UN System, the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) of Central Africa and their development partners such as the African Development bank (AfDB) will concert from 21 to 22 November 2017 in Yaounde � Cameroon, within the framework of the eighth session of the Sub-regional Coordination Mechanism (SRCM) of the UN System-wide support to the AU's NEPAD programme in the sub region.

The meeting is convened by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in a context marked by the reform undertaken by the Secretary-General of the United Nations in order to make the United Nations system more coherent and efficient and Better able to deal effectively with current development problems. Specifically, it will be during the meeting of: (i) to make a final assessment of the actions carried out under the second PCI for the period 2013-2016; (ii) Select the flagship projects to be entered in the 3rd PCI, taking into account the need to limit the number to make this program more operational than the previous; and (iii) make recommendations for the mobilization of resources necessary for the implementation of the PCI III.

At the last meeting of the MSRC-AC held on 06 and 07 December 2016 in Libreville, Gabon, the mid-term review showed that 13 activities were considered to be carried out, 52 were on process and 2 had not yet started.

During the current session of the MSRC-AC, based on the findings of ECA's report, partners will select 12 flagship projects to be included in the PCI III.

Source: United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).