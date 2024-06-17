Conference: AI the Future of IVF, Flawless Childbirth – Expert Predicts



Lagos: Tim Akano, the Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons, has projected that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could revolutionize In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), offering more consistent results with fewer errors compared to traditional human practices.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Akano shared these insights at the 21st Titans of Tech Conference, Expo and Awards. He highlighted the groundbreaking conception of the first baby through fully automated AI IVF, which was born in Guadalajara in 2025. Akano emphasized that this technology could enhance access to fertility treatments and significantly reduce associated costs on a global scale.





Akano further predicted the emergence of artificial wombs, which he believes will facilitate flawless childbirth. He explained that in 2025, an AI system executed all 23 steps of the Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) procedure without any human intervention, showcasing remarkable accuracy and resulting in optimal fertilization outcomes.





He pointed out that AI’s integration into human reproduction presents vast possibilities and challenges, sparking discussions on its role in fertility treatment and human biology. Akano warned of a potential wave of digital colonization for those who fail to adapt to these technological advancements.





Stressing the importance of AI skills, Akano urged Nigerian youths to embrace these competencies to remain competitive in the global job market. While acknowledging that AI might eliminate many existing jobs, he also noted the creation of new opportunities through technological progress.





Akano lamented that a significant part of the world remains focused on consumption over creation, cautioning against this prevailing trend. He cited AI’s transformative impact across sectors, specifically mentioning advancements like gene editing, which holds potential for tackling conditions such as sickle cell anemia.





Discussing the financial landscape, Akano revealed that remote jobs currently hold a value exceeding $31.8 billion, with projections indicating growth to $127 billion by 2030. He warned that jobs based on sequential patterns are at risk of being replaced by AI.





Highlighting the competitive nature of today’s job market, Akano asserted that individuals now face competition from humanoids programmed to take over jobs. He emphasized the necessity of acquiring appropriate skills to remain competitive.





Akano urged youths to recognize the changing realities, emphasizing that their future direction and capabilities depend on their skills. He envisioned a future where humanoids might be preferred for surgical procedures due to their precision, marking the era of digital hospitals with AI-driven diagnostics and solutions.





Expressing concern over the allocation of funds, Akano noted that while some African countries invest in youth capacity building, others divert these resources. He encouraged youths to proactively seek training and enhance their capabilities when opportunities are limited.





Finally, Akano highlighted the success of youths in remote jobs, earning in foreign currencies, as evidence of the digital economy’s potential. He reiterated that AI is here to stay and advised everyone to embrace the technology to partake in this transformative era.

