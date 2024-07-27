Conflicts: IPCR, others unveil mechanism to improve early warning, response

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) on Friday in Abuja unveiled a cutting-edge application aimed at improving early warning and early response to conflicts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the platform was unveiled during a dialogue with stakeholders on the use of ICT devices and the Early Warning Early Response (EWER) application in conducting early response meetings.

The other party to the unveiling of the EWER application is Peace Action for Rapid and Transformative Nigeria Early Response (PARTNER) Project.

Dr Joseph Ochogwu, Director General of the institute, said the early warning system in Nigeria had been disjointed, less collaborative, and with many agencies working in an environment that has created noticeable gaps for effective response to early warning on potential conflicts.

Ochogwu, represented by Dr Emmanuel Mamman, Director of Internal Conflict and Prevention at the institute, added that in today’s interconnected world, ‘we must harness the power of technolo

gy to monitor, predict, and respond to conflicts before they escalate.

‘To achieve a robust, effective, and coordinated response to early warnings, IPCR and PARTNER have adopted the use of technology to enhance our conflict-prevention strategy in EWER.

‘The EWER application will be a tool that will assist us in working better at integrating our responses from community, state, and national environments.’

Mr Danjuma Dawop, the Chief of Party PARTNER, Mercy Corps said the unveiling of the technology was timely given the increasing global concerns over rising tensions and violence in various regions.

See also Frontex chief needs to get house in order, EU commissioner warns

He said the platform would aggregate data from various sources, including social media, news reports, and local intelligence, to identify patterns and warning signs of potential conflict.

‘It employs machine learning algorithms to assess risk levels and generate alerts, which can be disseminated to stakeholders via mobile applications an

d other communication channels.

‘We believe that early intervention can significantly reduce the likelihood of conflicts escalating into a full-blown crisis.

‘Our new platform will empower local communities, governments, and organisations in taking proactive measures aimed at preventing conflicts,’ Dawop said.

NAN further reports that the PARTNER Project is a 5-year USAID-funded programme implemented by Mercy Corps in Plateau, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa, Zamfara states, among others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria