Congolese Burn Town Hall, Move On UN Peacekeepers

Angry residents in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Beni set fire to its town hall in protest Monday after suspected rebels killed eight people.

The upset residents then moved towards the camp of the U.N. peacekeeping mission on Beni's outskirts.

Some protesters say they want the peacekeepers to leave because they have failed to protect residents from a string of attacks by the rebels.

Beni is also the epicenter of an ongoing Ebola outbreak.

