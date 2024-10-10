Constitutional Court approves PRA-JA SERVIR ANGOLA party



The Constitutional Court (TC) announced that the political force PRA-JA SERVIR ANGOLA was approved on Wednesday, under the terms of paragraph 1 of article 15, of the Law on Political Parties (PPL).

According to the decision, the Constitutional Court determines the registration and, therefore, the official legalization of the PRA-JA SERVIR ANGOLA party, as well as the publication its the Statutes, the Program, the acronym and other identification elements of the new party in the III Series of the Official Gazette.

According to the document, signed by the president of the institution, Laurinda Cardoso, the Installing Committee of the aforementioned party requested and obtained its accreditation for the purposes of organization, creation and registration, under article 12.9 of Law no. 22/10, of 03 December, LPP.

It adds that, in accordance with the Law, the documents required for registration were subsequently presented, namely the Statutes, the Program and other identification details of the party to be off

ically legalized.

Considering that, under the terms and for the purposes of paragraph 1 of article 14 of the PPL, the legal minimum number of 7, 500 signatures of requesting citizens were determined to be valid, with 150 of these signatures corresponding to each of the 18 provinces of the country.

Finally, the order certifies that PRA-JA SERVIR ANGOLA meets all the requirements established in the PPL and that the name, acronym, symbol and flag are not to be confused with other names registered with the Constitutional Court.

The political project, led by deputy Abel Chivukuvuku, is part of the United Patriotic Front (FPU), a platform created in the 2022 general elections.

Source: Angola Press News Agency