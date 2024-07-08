Cooperate to develop FCT – SAN urges Wike, Kingibe



A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mohammed Ndarani, has urged all stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), both elected and appointed, to cooperate with one another for the territory’s development.

Ndarani made the call on Sunday in Abuja during an interview, while reacting to the rift between the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike and the Senator representing the FCT, Sen. Ireti Kingibe.

It will be recalled that Wike and Kingibe have not had a cordial working relationship since they assumed offices as Kingibe had repeatedly accused Wike of sidelining her in spite being the senator representing the FCT.

Ndarani said that if Wike and Kingibe worked together they would bring positive change for the greater good of Nigeria.

‘It is imperative for all stakeholders, both elected and appointed, to work together and abide with guiding rules of their different offices to strengthen one another as one big family”, the senior lawyer said.

He said Nigeria could not achieve greater success without support fo

r another among its leaders, and craved the indulgence of all `warring parties’ to let peace reign.

‘They should sheath their swords, put their differences aside and work for the common good of the people of the FCT.

‘Wike was appointed to serve the people of the FCT, Kingibe was elected to serve the people of the FCT. So, they should work together and think about the greater good of the people.

‘The people of FCT look up to them to bring succour to the challenges they are facing but when two elephants fight, the grass suffers,” he said.

He noted that although the two leaders were not from the same political party, previous elective and appointed officers of the FCT from different parties had always found a way of working together.

Ndarani, equally pointed out that they have different roles to play in their respective positions, but all aimed ultimately to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people.

‘Section 302 of the 1999 constitution, says: ‘

The President may, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 147 of this Constitution, appoint for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, a Minister who shall exercise such powers and perform such functions as may be delegated to him by the President, from time to time.

‘While Ireti’s office as provided under Section 48 of the 1999 constitution make laws for the peace and good governance of the people of Nigeria including the FCT.

‘The functions and duties of the two offices are distinct but they must work together for the common good of the people of Nigeria and the FCT”.

‘Actually, Wike is not answerable to the senator, just like the senator is not answerable to the minister either, they are both answerable to the president and the citizens of Nigeria.

‘To me, Wike’s developmental strides in the FCT are very commendable and he ought to be encouraged to do more with the cooperation and support of the distinguished senator.

‘The ultimate goal here is the people, no minister has ever reporte

d to any senator. Past FCT ministers and senators did not come from the same party, but they worked in synergy.

‘Media war will not bring development to the people, cooperation is the key’,’ he said.

He enjoined them to drop their differences and concentrate on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Wike had on Monday tackled Kingibe, who had consistently accused him of sidelining her in the affairs of the territory such as those relating to budget.

Kingibe also complained of how Wike has overlooked the priority needs of the bulk of FCT people partly due to a lack of communication between her and the minister.

Angered by Kingibe’s utterances, Wike challenged Kingibe to test her popularity again at the 2027 election, vowing that he would ensure she did not return to the upper chamber of the legislature.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria