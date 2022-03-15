Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Nearly 20% of target population vaccinated as Sierra Leone marks one year of COVID-19 launch

One year ago today Sierra Leone launched the COVID-19 vaccination, days after receiving the first doses from the COVAX Facility and others through bilateral partnerships. To date, 1.1 million of the country’s 8 million people have been fully vaccinated and efforts are ongoing to increase vaccine uptake to reach a wider proportion of the population. Since the first shipments, Sierra Leone has so far received 3 418 690 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 68% from COVAX, 19% from the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust and 13% from bilateral deals and donations. Of the total doses received, 2.1 million ha…

