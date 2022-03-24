Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: United States Donation of 502,200 COVID-19 Vaccines to Sierra Leone in March as U.S. Reaches Goal of 500 Million Vaccine Donations World-Wide

Governance
Published by
TDPel Media

With the arrival of just over 500,000 new vaccines from the United States in Sierra Leone in March alone, the United States reached an important milestone of 500 million vaccines donated world-wide. The 200,000 Pfizer vaccines donated March 17 and the 302,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines donated March 15 are part of the over 800,000 vaccines to donated to Sierra Leone by the United States since last year. As of December 2021, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children in Sierra Leone as young as 12 years old. To celebrate the latest vaccine arrivals, U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Elaine Fr…

Read More

Related Posts

Sierra Leone: Lectures At FBC Suspended for 10 Days

WebDesk

Queen’s birthday celebration 2019 in Madagascar: Phil Boyle’s speech

WebDesk

More Protests Expected in Sudan Despite Reinstatement of Prime Minister

WebDesk