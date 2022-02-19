Covid-19: Africa’s cases surpass 11 mln

ADDIS ABABA— Africa has reported 11,077,105 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday evening, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 245,451, and total recoveries at 10,221,855.

South Africa has recorded the most cases of 3,648,968 in Africa, followed by Morocco with 1,156,356 cases, Tunisia with 974,254, and Libya with 480,945, the agency said.

In terms of region, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK