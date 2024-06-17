Create Workplace Environment That Inspires Productivity – Walson-Jack Urges MDAs

Abuja: Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), has charged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to create work environments that promote productivity, discipline, and national pride. Walson-Jack made the call on Friday in Abuja during the inauguration of the remodelled foyer, reception, and newly added exhibition gallery at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the event is part of the activities lined up to mark the 2025 Civil Service Week. She described the remodelled space as a reflection of excellence, aligning with the vision to make the nation’s civil service among world-class public service. ‘This project is yet another reminder that infrastructure in the public service is not just about physical convenience, but about creating environments that inspire productivity, discipline, and national pride,’ she stated.

She used the occasion to charge all civil servants and stakeholders across MDAs and grade levels to contribute actively to building a service that works and inspires. ‘Let us raise, not just walls, but standards. Let us commission not just projects, but progress,’ she added.

In a related development, Walson-Jack at a Juma’at prayer session, to mark the week, reiterated the critical roles of the civil service in national development. Represented by Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Power, she said there could be no meaningful development in any nation without the civil service.

The HCSF noted that her office is implementing reform initiatives such as the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP-25), a successor to FCSSIP-20. According to her, digitisation remains a major pillar of the reform programme aimed at promoting transparency and accountability. ‘We believe that with transparency and accountability, there is no reason we should not achieve the developmental objectives of the nation,’ she said.

The HOS added that the reforms were aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasised an efficient, productive, and incorruptible civil service. Walson-Jack also disclosed ongoing collaborations between Nigeria’s civil service and international partners including the UAE, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, to adopt global best practices.

Prof. Khalid Aliyu, Imam of the Abuja National Mosque, offered prayers for the civil service and urged public servants to remain transparent and service driven. ‘We prayed for them and urged them to do the right thing-offer services devoid of corruption, and do things for the sake of Nigerians,’ he said. He warned against ill-gotten wealth, noting that it only leads to destruction and stagnation. ‘We hope the government will continue to support the civil service to ensure it plays its critical role in national development,’ the cleric said.

NAN reports that the theme for the 2025 celebration is, ‘Leveraging Technology for a Smart and Agile Public Service’.