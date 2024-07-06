Credible polls remain surest way to sustain national peace – parliamentary candidate



Mr Saed Mubarak, the Election 2024 Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sunyani East Constituency at the weekend said free, fair, and credible Election 2024 remains the surest way to sustain the prevailing national peace and tranquility.

He emphasised that the NDC was only ready to accept the outcome of a transparent and credible poll, and therefore, called on election stakeholders to contribute to that regard.

‘I think as we preach peace, it’s imperative we preach justice as well because the NDC is not in any position to accept tainted election results,’ Mr Mubarak told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.

The NDC parliamentary candidate had earlier joined hundreds of residents in a clean-up exercise organised by the Sunyani Traditional Council on Saturday to keep the city clean.

Mr Mubarak said everybody cherished and desired that the prevailing peace of the nation was strengthened, however, that could possibly be achieved, only if the December 7 po

lls were conducted devoid of rigging.

He emphasized that as major election stakeholders, personnel of the Electoral Commission ought to ensure that they exhibited their constitutional duties independently, and in diligence, devoid of political biases.

Mr Mubarak said until the EC remained neutral, independent, and highly professional as a ‘referee’ the General Election would not be conducted peacefully.

That notwithstanding, the NDC parliamentary candidate advised everybody to be interested in the electoral process so that ‘together, we will produce election results acceptable to the satisfaction of all stakeholders’ to safeguard the prevailing peace of the nation.

Source: Ghana News Agency