C’River First Female NUJ Chairman Describes First Tenure as Trial Period



Calabar: Ms Archibong Bassey, the first female Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Cross River, says her first tenure in office was a trial period. Bassey, who was returned unopposed in the council’s election, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Bassey-led executive was first elected on 9th May 2025, to complete the tenure of Mr Nsa Gill, who was then appointed as Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Bassey Otu. The chairman, who thanked the members for keeping faith in her and her team, said that she would improve on her achievements while correcting any mistakes she might have made in her first tenure.





She pleaded that any member who she must have offended in the course of her leadership should forgive her as she was not perfect and called for unity among members. “Let’s leave any form of rancour behind, I need all your support; push me from the back, support me as you can. Tell me your ideas of moving the council forward and not what someone told you about me; I am asking God for the spirit of humility and love, to enable me lead the council well.”





Earlier in his goodwill message, Dr Erasmus Ekpang, Cross River’s Commissioner for Information, had commended the union’s unity in electing its new executives. According to Ekpang, they will continue as a government to give the Cross River Council of NUJ what it needs and all the necessary support to enable it carry out its functions objectively. “I want to thank you for your unity, it’s better to come unopposed, I believe one day, the Cross River Council will emerge as the best in the nation,” he said.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other executive members who were returned unopposed are Mr Sunday Inah of the Cross River Broadcasting Corporation (CRBC) as Vice Chairman, Mr Michael Abang of Business Day as Secretary. Others are Kingsley Agim of the Cross River Ministry of Information as Assistant Secretary, Mrs Achiane Adams of the Ministry of Information, Treasurer, and Benedine Tete Anam of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Auditor.

