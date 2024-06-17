C&S Church Donates Solar Borehole to Paze Community



Abuja: The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Daki-Biyu District, Kubwa, Abuja, has donated a solar-powered borehole to the Paze Community in Byazhin Across, Kubwa, as part of its commitment to community development. The donation was presented to the rural community during a formal inauguration ceremony on Saturday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the donation marks a significant milestone in the Church’s corporate social responsibility efforts. Senior Pastor of the church, Alex Ogundipe, highlighted that the gesture celebrates the Church’s 20th anniversary and embodies Christian values through tangible acts of kindness. Ogundipe stated, “It’s not just enough to preach Jesus Christ. Everywhere He went, He did good and brought joy to the people. That’s our inspiration.”





The pastor recalled their visit to Paze during an evangelism outreach, where they identified the community’s dire need for essential amenities like water and electricity. Recognizing access to clean water as a primary need, they decided to address it. Ogundipe emphasized the health and social benefits of clean water, particularly for women and children, noting, “Water is life. It prevents diseases and eases the burden on women who often carry the responsibility of fetching it for their families.”





A community management team has been established to supervise the borehole’s use and maintenance, with ongoing support from the church. Ogundipe assured that if the community manages the project well over the next year, the church is prepared to provide further assistance, potentially with another borehole. He also urged other faith-based organizations, NGOs, and wealthy individuals to support underprivileged communities.





Pastor Kayode Aliyu of the Peculiar Disciples of Christ Ministry, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, Gwarinpa, highlighted the spiritual significance of the project by referencing Exodus Chapter 15 verse 27, drawing a parallel between the biblical story of Elim and the borehole initiative in Paze.





Mrs. Margaret Ohenhen, Chairperson of the Church’s 20th Anniversary Planning Committee, explained that the project is part of a broader rural development effort. She recounted witnessing long queues of people waiting to fetch water from a single tap during their outreach, prompting the church’s intervention.





Chief of Paze Community, Saidu Ibrahim, expressed gratitude to the Church for addressing the water challenge and urged the government to provide further infrastructure support. Women Leader of the community, Mrs. Chioma Mba, described the donation as transformative, highlighting the daily struggle for water and how the borehole alleviates this burden. “This is a new beginning, especially for the women. We are sincerely grateful,” she said.

