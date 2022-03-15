CS Global Partners: St Kitts and Nevis Formalises Diplomatic Relations with Republic of Sudan, Continues to Strengthen Relations with African Countries

Saint Kitts and Nevis establishes Diplomatic and Visa-Waiver relations with the Republic of Sudan

LONDON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is continuing to strengthen its ties with the African continent.

The Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations recently met with his Sudanese counterpart, Mr. Ammar M.M. Mohammed, to formalise diplomatic relations, agreeing on a mutual visa waiver to facilitate easier travel.

The Caribbean nation also established diplomatic relations and signed visa waiver agreements with Egypt late last year and with Ghana as recently as last week.

The signing with Egypt occurred on the sidelines of the 76th period of sessions of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with St Kitts and Nevis’ Foreign Minister Mark Brantley.

Minister Brantley has been instrumental to St Kitts and Nevis expanding its bilateral relations across the world, propelling and creating visibility of the islands globally and enabling the nation to have one of the strongest travel prospects in the region. The last few years have seen a deepening of ties with the African continent with relations established with countries like Mozambique, Djibouti, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, and Gabon.

Caribbean and African ties run deep – the territories have shared history and culture and a lot is being done to strengthen and foster Caribbean-African relations and increase their bargaining power with the world. Last September, for example, leaders from the African Union and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) convened the first Africa CARICOM Summit.

“We have talked about a closer connection with Africa. We are of Africa, and many, I believe, have agreed that there ought to be a closer nexus between the Caribbean and Africa and that we ought in every sense to be a part of the so-called sixth region of Africa,” Brantley previously noted on the matter.

At the signing event with Sudan, the economic and cultural links between the two nations were promoted, as well as the visa-free access of up to 90 days both ways, for holders of diplomatic, official, and ordinary passports. In addition to the signings, the two diplomats discussed areas of cooperation, natural resources, Citizenship by Investment, transport, and a stronger Africa-CARICOM partnership.

St Kitts and Nevis has for a number of years welcomed a growing number of African investors and businesspeople to settle on the islands through its popular Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. An increasing number of African entrepreneurs are beginning to acknowledge the value of having a second citizenship especially when looking to keep business competitive, access greater global mobility and higher quality education and healthcare services or simply keeping loved ones safe.

The country scored a respectable score of 48 points in the overall rankings in the World Citizenship Report, the highest of all the Caribbean CBI nations. It reached top marks in the Safety and Security, Quality of Life, and Global Mobility motivators.

The report was developed by CS Global Partners, the world’s leading government advisory and marketing firm, and measures 187 countries against five motivators that are relevant amongst High Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs). These motivators include Safety and Security, Economic Opportunity, Quality of Life, Global Mobility and Quality of Life.

As pioneers of the CBI industry, St Kitts and Nevis remains a top destination for those seeking second citizenship from a trusted and reputable country. The islands launched the Programme in 1984 and have since been recognised as the market’s ‘Platinum Standard’ brand and have been consistently ranked as the world’s best programme by the CBI Index, published annually by the Professional Wealth Management magazine.

Those who choose St Kitts and Nevis gain a wide range of benefits including:

The right to live, work and study in St Kitts and Nevis

Alternative business prospects

The ability to pass down citizenship

A fair tax regime, with no worldwide income, inheritance, and gift tax for tax residents

Investors can call St Kitts and Nevis home by simply investing in the country’s Sustainable Growth Fund, which utilises revenue generated to support different sectors of society, including tourism, health, education and construction.

The Sustainable Growth Fund is the most direct investment path to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship and requires an investment of just US$150 000.00.

The Sustainable Growth Fund allows future citizens of St Kitts and Nevis to be part of the success story as this investment channel enables both applicants and the nation to thrive.

Monies from the Fund have offered a much-needed injection of foreign direct investment for St Kitts and Nevis, often in a way that can make a significant developmental difference and a sizable impact on economic activity.

St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme contributed more than 30 per cent of GDP in the country in 2020.

According to the CBI Unit Head Les Khan, the Programme’s revenue was a “main driver” during lockdown when tourism was at an all-time low.

In December 2021, Minister Brantley stated that St Kitts and Nevis’ bilateral agreements totalled an all-time high. The historic announcement revealed that citizens of the small eastern Caribbean nation could access over 161 jurisdictions worldwide, including major business hubs in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

During his Budget 2022 presentation in December, Minister Brantley said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation “shall continue to seek means of convergence with all of our partners, that we advance our discussions and actions around our mutual interests.”

He also added that the government would continue to build on key affiliations with strategic partners to further strengthen bilateral relations and forecasted that face-to-face engagements at ministerial and ambassadorial levels would increase as quarantine and travel restrictions ease.

St Kitts and Nevis’ increasing international diplomacy and travel partnerships are a major pull factor for time-poor high net worth investors looking to obtain a second citizenship.

