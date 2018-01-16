CSA Global and Whittle Consulting announce partnership agreement

Uncategorized

LONDON and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — CSA Global and Whittle Consulting are pleased to announce a partnership agreement to collaborate efforts to offer Integrated Strategic Planning services in and around the United Kingdom, Europe, and West Africa.

This builds on the existing strong relationship the companies have developed over many years working alongside each other on development projects and mining operations.

Managing Director, Jeff Elliott stated, “Our aim with formalising a partnership agreement is to provide greater integration and better analysis of the data inputs and assumptions that go into the optimisation of a mining project or operation, and use our combined capabilities and experience, along with that of our clients, to achieve superior technical and economic outcomes.”

Gerald Whittle, CEO of Whittle Consulting welcomed the partnership agreement: “With a shared vision for creating value for our clients, we are delighted to further our cooperation with CSA Global. Whittle Consulting’s structure and capability will enable us to operate efficiently in these regions and their technical skills will add to the accuracy, depth and relevance of the optimisation analysis.”

CSA Global Director for Europe and Africa, Galen White, added, “Our teams are excited to collaborate with Whittle Consulting and apply our extensive experience across geology, geometallurgy, mining and strategic planning to assist our clients to realise their growth potential.”

Whittle Consulting’s approach to Integrated Strategic Planning involves applying Activity Based Costing and Theory of Constraints to build a complete Enterprise Optimisation model of a mining business, from ore body, through mining and processing, to the market and financial model.

About CSA Global

CSA Global is a mining, geological, technology, and management consulting company providing strategic services and advice to companies to the international mining industry. CSA Global services mining clients worldwide from its offices in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Canada. For more information: http://www. csaglobal.com/

Media Enquiries:

Magda Fimmano | Marketing and Communications Manager | CSA Global Pty Ltd

E: magda.fimmano@csaglobal.com

M: +61 (0) 406 383 203