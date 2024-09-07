CSIR-CRI introduces farmers to common beans production technologies



The Crops Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-CRI) has introduced farmers in the Oforikrom and Ejisu municipalities to common beans production technologies to maximise usage in Ghana.

The program is part of the ongoing dissemination of common beans, a crop relatively new to the Ghanaian farming system.

It is being implemented under the ‘Developing and Deploying Drought Tolerant High Iron Bean Varieties that fit the Legume-Rice Crop Rotation in Ghana’ and sponsored by the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa.

Dr. Emmanuel Asamoah Adjei, a Seed Scientist at the CSIR-CRI, elaborated on the numerous benefits of the new varieties adding that, knowledge on the improved varieties of common beans (Ennepa and Adoye) were being disseminated to stakeholders to enhance adoption and integration into the Ghanaian farming system.

Speaking at a field demonstration at Fumesua near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, he disclosed that plans were far advanced for CRI to release drought

-tolerant, high-iron and zinc common bean varieties.

‘These varieties are very nutritious and drought tolerant, a trait that will support the cultivation of the crop amidst climate variabilities.’

There are also plans to establish demonstration fields on farmers’ farms across the country to allow farmers to replicate the planting process and become familiar with the varieties and adopt them upon release.

During the demonstration, farmers were exposed to common bean production practices such as land preparations (no-till and ploughed lands) planting, fertilizer, and insecticide applications.

Farmers were also briefed on good agronomic practices, including the application of herbicides, the types of fertilizers to use, planting distances, planting and harvesting times, and other essential practices.

Dr. Stephen Yeboah, a Senior Research Scientist at CSIR-CRI and a member of the project anticipated the export potential of common beans, explaining that the crop had a high export market that if adopted and su

pported would contribute significantly to the foreign exchange earnings of the country.

He said the on-farm demonstration was a resounding success, showcasing the potential of new common bean varieties to improve nutrition and economic outcomes for Ghanaian farmers.

The initiative not only highlighted the benefits of adopting these new varieties but also reinforced the critical role of research and collaboration in advancing agricultural practices.

Prof James Yaw Asibuo, a Principal Research Scientist of CSIR-CRI, recounted the importance beans played in reducing malnutrition in children and pregnant women.

Given the high iron and zinc content of common beans, it offers a high potential for improving the nutritional status of consumers, especially women and children.

Abdulai Bubakari, a farmer from the Ejisu Municipality, was excited that scientists were working hard to bring new varieties of common beans.

Source: Ghana News Agency