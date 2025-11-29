CSL Chairman Urges Annie Walsh Students to Embrace Cricket



Freetown: The Chairman of Cricket Sierra Leone (CSL), Francis Trevor Samura, has encouraged pupils of the Annie Walsh Memorial Secondary School to take up cricket and commit themselves to the sport. Samura made the appeal on Monday during a ceremony held on the school campus, where he formally presented certificates to the institution in recognition of its active participation in the ICC Women’s Cricket Week.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the CSL Chairman commended Annie Walsh for its continued support in promoting women’s cricket. He noted that the school is home to many talented young cricketers who, with proper guidance and dedication, have the potential to represent Sierra Leone on the international stage.





‘I am impressed by the enthusiasm and skill shown by the girls here. Annie Walsh has enormous potential to contribute to the future of women’s cricket in Sierra Leone,’ Samura said, expressing appreciation to the school administration and pupils for their active involvement in the program.





This year’s ICC Women’s Cricket Week marked a major milestone, with Cricket Sierra Leone engaging over six thousand girls across a four-day nationwide activity. Annie Walsh Memorial Secondary School was among the key institutions that contributed significantly to this achievement.

